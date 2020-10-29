OPSC OCS Main Exam Schedule 2019-20 Released for Odisha Civil Services@opsc.gov.in, Check Admit Card Details

OPSC OCS Main Exam Schedule 2019-20: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Exam Schedule for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Main written examination on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the OCS Main exam can check the details Exam Schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

According to the OPSC OCS Main Exam Schedule 2019-20 available on the official website, the Odisha Civil Service Mains Exam 2019-20 will be commence from 07 December 2020 onwards. Commission has uploaded the details exam schedule on its official website.

Exam will be conducted in two sessions i.e. Forenoon Session from 09.00 AM to 12. 00 Noon and afternoon session i.e. from 02.00 P.M to 05.00 P.M.

Candidates who have qualified in the OCS Preliminary Exam for the Mains Exam should note that the Admission Certificate and Instruction to Candidates for the examination will be uploaded on the official website shortly. They can download the same once it is uploaded on the official website after providing their login credentials.

All such candidates qualified for the OCS Mains Exam can check the details exam schedule on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OPSC OCS Main Exam Schedule 2019-20 for Odisha Civil Services





How to Download: OPSC OCS Main Exam Schedule 2019-20 for Odisha Civil Services

Visit the official website i.e. http://www.opsc.gov.in/.

Go to the What's New available on the Home page of the website.

Click on the link OCS-2019 Main Written Examination Programme Notice given on the Home Page.

The PDF of the desired Exam Schedule will be displayed on your screen.

You are advised to take Print Out of the same for future reference.