OPSC Recruitment 2022-23: Apply Online for Statistical Officer Post at opsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

OPSC has invited online application for the 33 Statistical Officer Post on its official website. Check OPSC Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online application for the post of Statistical Officer in Group-B . A total of 33 post are vacant under OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification under the Odisha Subordinate Statistics and Economics Services Cadre Planning and Convergence Department in the state.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification on or before 30 January 2023. The online application process for Statistical Officer Post will be commence from 30 December 2022.

Notification Details OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Advt No: 12/2022-23

Important Date OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Commencement of Submission of Application: 30 December 2022

Closing Date for Online Application: 30 January 2023

Vacancy Details OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Statistical Officer -33

Eligibility Criteria OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Graduate having Honours in Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Application, Physics, Economics, Applies Economics, Agricultural Economics, Sociology or Econometric or having a degree in Commerce with distinction on or before last date of submission of online application form.

How To Download: OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)-https://www.opsc.gov.in Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for Recruitment to the Posts of Statistical Officer in Group-B (Advt. No. 12of 2022-23)' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window. Download OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF

How To Apply OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online for Statistical Officer in Group-B posts through the OPSC’s website www.opsconline.gov.in from 30 December 2022 to 30 January 2023.