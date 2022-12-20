OPSC Recruitment 2022-23: Apply Online for Statistical Officer Post at opsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online application for the post of Statistical Officer in Group-B . A total of 33 post are vacant under OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification under the Odisha Subordinate Statistics and Economics Services Cadre Planning and Convergence Department in the state.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification on or before 30 January 2023. The online application process for Statistical Officer Post will be commence from 30 December 2022.
Notification Details OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Advt No: 12/2022-23
Important Date OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Commencement of Submission of Application: 30 December 2022
Closing Date for Online Application: 30 January 2023
Vacancy Details OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Statistical Officer -33
Eligibility Criteria OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Graduate having Honours in Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Application, Physics, Economics, Applies Economics, Agricultural Economics, Sociology or Econometric or having a degree in Commerce with distinction on or before last date of submission of online application form.
How To Download: OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification
- Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)-https://www.opsc.gov.in
- Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for Recruitment to the Posts of Statistical Officer in Group-B (Advt. No. 12of 2022-23)' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the PDF of the OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window.
- Download OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.
OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF
How To Apply OPSC SO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online for Statistical Officer in Group-B posts through the OPSC’s website www.opsconline.gov.in from 30 December 2022 to 30 January 2023.