OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon and Civil Surgeon Exam Date 2019-20 Announced @opsc.gov.in, Details Here

OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon and Civil Surgeon Exam Date 2019: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam dates for written exam for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon and Civil Surgeon. As per the official notice, the exam for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon will be held on 12 January 2020 (Sunday) and for the post of Civil Surgeon on 02 February 2020 (Sunday).

All candidates who have applied for the posts can appear for the exam on scheduled date and time.

OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam will be held in two shifts i.e. from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM for Paper 1 (Veterinary Science) and from 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM Paper 2 (Animal Science). Each paper carries 400 marks. There will be 200 questions in each section and time allotted to complete the each paper is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

OPSC Civil Judge Prelims Exam will be held in the morning shift i.e. from 10 AM to 11:30 AM. The exam will have 100 objective type questions of one mark each. There will be negative marking of 25% for each wrong answer.

OPSC had invited 207 vacancies for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts in the month of October 2019 while 52 vacancies are invited for Civil Judge Posts from 19 November to 18 December 2019.

