OPSC Written Exam Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Public Prosecutor Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the post of Posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor on its official website- opsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

Created On: Nov 17, 2021 18:12 IST
OPSC Written Exam Schedule 2021

OPSC Written Exam Schedule 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the post of Posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor. All such candidates who have applied for the Posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor  Post against Advt. No. 08 of 2021-22 can check the written exam schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the written examination for the Posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor on 19 December 2021. Commission will release the details of the exam on its official website in due course. 

All such candidates who have applied successfully for Assistant Public Prosecutor Group B Posts are advised to check the official website for latest update in this regards. Candidates who have applied for the Assistant Public Prosecutor Group B Posts can check the OPSC Written Exam Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can check the OPSC Written Exam Schedule 2021 also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: OPSC APP Written Exam Schedule 2021 Notice 

How to Download: OPSC APP Written Exam Schedule 2021 Notice 

  1. Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission i.e. http://www.opsc.gov.in/
  2. Go to the what’s New section available on the Home page of the website.
  3. Click on the link Notice for conduct of Written Examination-Recruitment to the Posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor (Advt. No. 08 of 2021-22) given on the Home Page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the OPSC Exam Schedule 2021 in a new window.
  5. You are advised to take Print Out of the same for future reference.

