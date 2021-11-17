OPSC Written Exam Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Public Prosecutor Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the post of Posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor on its official website- opsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

As per the short notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the written examination for the Posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor on 19 December 2021. Commission will release the details of the exam on its official website in due course.

