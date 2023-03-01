Orissa High Court ASO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 199 Assistant Section Officer Posts @orissahighcourt.nic.in

Orissa High Court has invited online applications for the 199 Assistant Section Officer Posts on its official website. Check Orissa High Court Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Orissa High Court ASO Recruitment 2023: Odisha High Court of Orissa High Court has invited online application process for the 199 post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Orissa High Court Recruitment 2023 through online mode on or before 20 March 2023.

Notification Details Orissa High Court ASO Recruitment 2023:

Advt No: 01 of 2023

Important Date Orissa High Court ASO Recruitment 2023:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 March 2023

Vacancy Details Orissa High Court ASO Recruitment 2023:

Assistant Section Officer-199

Eligibility Criteria Orissa High Court ASO Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Bachelor in any discipline from a recognized university.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/selection process/how to apply and others for the post.

Selection Process

Selection process will consist of Preliminary Examination/Main Examination, Computer Application Test and Vice-Voce Test.

Preliminary Examination-150 Marks

Prelims 150 Marks Subjects General English General Knowledge Logical Reasoning Quantitative Aptitude





How To Download: Orissa High Court ASO Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Odisha High Court-https://www.orissahighcourt.nic.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment to the posts of Assistant Section Officer, 2023' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Orissa High Court ASO Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download Orissa High Court ASO Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.



Orissa High Court ASO Recruitment 2023 PDF





How To Apply Orissa High Court ASO Recruitment 2023:

Candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website on or before 20 March 2023.