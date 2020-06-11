Orissa High Court Recruitment 2020 Online Applications ongoing for Civil Judge and District Judge Posts @orissahighcourt.nic.in

Orissa High Court Recruitment 2020: The online applications for Orissa High Court Civil and District Judge are being filled up at orissahighcourt.nic.in website. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts on or before 6 July 2020. Candidates holding the required qualification, experience and other details in this article.

Important Dates

Last Date of submission of online application: 6 July 2020

Orissa High Court Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Civil Judge - 5 Posts

District Judge - 17 Posts

Orissa High Court Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Civil Judge - An Officer in the Cadre of Senior Civil Judge who has completed five years of qualifying service as on 01.08.2020 is eligible to apply for filling up of vacancies in the Cadre of District Judge on the basis of merit through Limited Competitive Examination, 2020.

District Judge - Candidate must be a graduate in Law of a recognized University or an Institution recognized by the Government and having at least seven years of practice as an advocate on the 1st day of August 2020.

Pay Scale- RS.51,550-1230-58,930-1380-63,070/- with usual D.A. and other allowances as admissible from time to time.

Download Official Civil Judge Notification PDF Here

Download Official District Judge Notification PDF Here

How to apply for Orissa High Court Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 6 July 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notifications links by clicking on the above links. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

