OSCSC Admit Card 2020 for Junior Assistant, AM, Quality Analyst & Junior Accountant Download @oscsc.in

OSCSC Admit Card 2020: Odhisha State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (OSCSCL) has uploaded the admit card of Computer based Test for the post of Junior Assistant, Assistant Manager (QC), Junior Accountant, Quality Analyst, Junior Accountant and SA-cum-DEO. Candidates can download OSCSC Admit Card from official website www.oscsc.in.

OSCSC Admit Card Download Link is available below. Candidates can get the admit card through the link given below using their Registration Number and Date of Birth.

OSCSC Admit Card Download 2020

OSCSC Exam will consist of 200 questions on Technical, Aptitude, English, General Studies and Basic Computer Knowledge. The total marks of the online exam are 200. For Junior Assistant and SA-cum-DEO posts, questions will be framed on Aptitude, English, General Studies and Basic Computer Knowledge.

Candidates can also do demo test through the link below. They will be required to provide their Name, E-mail ID, Subject and Name of the Post.

OSCSC Demo Test Link

How to Download OSCSC Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of OSCSC website oscsc.in Click on “Link for the Admit Card of Candidates for the recruitment of AM(QC)/Junior Assistant/Quality Analyst/Junior Accountant”, given under Advertisments Tab at the bottom of the page Login in your account Download OSCSC Call Letter

Odhisha State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited had invited applications for the recruitment of 191 posts from 02 January to 02 February 2020.