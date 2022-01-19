OSSC Admit Card 2022 To Release on Jan 24 for Statistical Assistant Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notification regarding Admit Card update for the post of Statistical Assistant on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Check details here.

OSSC Statistical Assistant Admit Card 2022 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notification regarding the releasing for Admit Card for the post of Statistical Assistant. All those candidates who have to appear in the Main Written Examination for the Post of Statistical Assistant-2017 can download OSSC Statistical Assistant Admit Card/Schedule 2022 update available on the official website-ossc.gov.in.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to conduct the main written examination for the post of Statistical Assistant-2017 on 28 January 2022. Candidates can download the OSSC Statistical Assistant Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Statistical Assistant Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update Check Steps

Visit to official website of OSSC - ossc.gov.in/ Go to the what’s new section on home page. Scroll Down and then, Click on the link ‘Notice Regarding Main Written Examination for the Post of Statistical Assistant-2017[Advt No-4454/OSSC Dated 30.12.2017] on the home page. You will get the PDF of the OSSC Statistical Assistant Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update in a new window. Download OSSC Statistical Assistant Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update and save the same for future reference.

Candidates who have qualified for the mains exam round for the the post of Statistical Assistant should note that exam will be held in two session. Paper I will be held on Composite Paper including English, Odia, General Studies and Computer Fundamental. Paper II will be consists of Technical paper including Economics, Statistics, Mathematics and Sociology. Candidates should note that there will be negative marking @0.25 per wrong answer in Paper II only.

Commission will upload the Admit Card for the mains exam on 24 January 2022 on its website. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the link after providing their login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth once it is uploaded on the official website.

You can download directly the OSSC Statistical Assistant Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Statistical Assistant Admit Card/Schttps://freeebook.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=ossc-statistical-assistant-admit-card-schedule-2022-update.pdfhedule 2022 Update