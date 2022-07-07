OSSC DV Date 2022 (Released) for Amin Post @ossc.gov.in, Download Schedule Here

Odisha SSC has released the certificate verification date for the post of Amin-2016 on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Amin DV Schedule 2022 Update : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the certificate verification date for the post of Amin-2016 on its official website. Candidates qualified for the document verification round for the Amin-2016 post can check the OSSC Amin DV Schedule 2022 from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

However you can download the OSSC Amin DV Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download:OSSC Amin DV Schedule 2022





According to the short notice released, OSSC will conduct the certificate verification for the post of Amin-2016 against Advertisement No- 4191/OSSC on 12 July 2022.

As per the short notice released, candidates who have appeared in the written exam and Computer Skill test for the post of Amin-2016 are able to appear for the document verification as per the selection process for the same.

Commission has uploaded the Bio data cum attestation form on its official website. Candidates are advised to download and submit the same duly filled in before the Verification Board along with all other requisite Certificates/Documents in original and a set of Xerox copy of the same for verification.

Candidates who have qualified for the Amin 2016 post can check download the OSSC Amin DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Amin DV Schedule 2022