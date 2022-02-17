OSSC Answer Key 2022 Out for Soil Conservation Extension Worker Post @ossc.gov.in, Know How to Raise Objection

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has Answer Key of the Main Written Examination for Recruitment to the post of Soil Conservation Extension Worker on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

How to Download OSSC Soil Conservation Answer Key 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of OSSC - ossc.gov.in Go to the Whats New section on the home page. Click on the link ‘Notice Regarding Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for Main written Examination for the Post of Soil Conservation Extension Worker-2019. [Advt. No.4568/OSSC dated 23.12.2019]’ You will get the PDF of the notice of the OSSC Soil Conservation Answer Key 2022.



Candidates who have appeared in the Main Written Examination for Recruitment to the post of Soil Conservation Extension Worker can raise their objections regarding the Answers in online mode on or before 19 February 2022.

It is noted that OSSC has conducted the Main Written Examination for Recruitment to the post of Soil Conservation Extension Worker from 08 to 11 February 2022 through Computer Based Recruitment Examination.

You can download the direct link to raise objection from below.