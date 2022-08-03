OSSC BSSO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Block Social Security Officer Post at ossc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online application for the 94 BSSO posts on its official website. Check OSSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OSSC BSSO Recruitment 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will start the online registration and application process for the 94 post of Block Social Security Officer from 05 August 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 04 September 2022. Candidates having Graduate from any recognized University can apply for these posts.

Selection Process for for OSSC BSSO Recruitment 2022:

Selection for the OSSC BSSO Recruitment 2022 will be done on the basis of Three stages exam-

Stage I: Preliminary Exam

Stage II: Main Written Exam/Computr Skill Test

State III: Certificate Verification

Important Dates for OSSC BSSO Recruitment 2022:

Starting Date for Online Registration: 05 August 2022

Last Date for Online Registration: 04 September 2022

Start Date for Submission of Online Application Form: 05 August 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application Form: 04 September 2022



Vacancy Details for OSSC BSSO Recruitment 2022:

Block Social Security Officer-94

Eligibility Criteria for OSSC BSSO Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Bachelor in any discipline from a recognized university and have computer knowledge such as proficiency in use of Computer Internet, e-mail, word processing, data analysis and presentation.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

OSSC BSSO Recruitment 2022:PDF





How to Apply for OSSC BSSO Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts from 05 August to 04 September 2022 through the official website.