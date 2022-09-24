OSSC CGL Admit Card 2021 To Release On Oct 01 at ossc.gov.in, Check Combined Graduate Level Exam Programme

Odisha SSC has released the short notice regarding the admit card/written exam programme for the Combined Graduate Level Exam-2021 on its official website- ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC CGL Admit Card/Programme 2021 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the short notice regarding the admit card/written exam programme for the Combined Graduate Level Exam-2021 on its official website. Commission will release the Admit Card for the Combined Graduate Level Exam-2021 on 01 October 2022 on its official website.

Commission will conduct the written examination of Combined Graduate Level Examination-2021 from 11 October to 20 October 2022. Exam will be conducted in Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode in a single sitting as per the programme given on the official website.

As per programme, exam will be held for Paper I and Paper II and there will be total 200 questions carrying one mark each (i.e. 100 question in each paper). Duration for the examination will be 03 Hours and there will negative marking i.e. 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Commission will upload the Admit Card for CGL exam on 01 October 2022 on its official website.

How to Download: OSSC CGL Admit Card/Programme 2021 Update

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. -http://www.ossc.gov.in. Click on the What is New Section available on the home page. Click on link-Notice regarding the conduct of Computer Based written examination of Combined Graduate Level Examination-2021.Advertisement No-4301/OSSC dated 23.12.2021 available on the homepage. After that you will get the PDF of the OSSC CGL Admit Card/Programme 2021 Update in a new window. Candidates should download and take a printout of the OSSC CGL Admit Card/Programme 2021 Update for future reference.

Earlier Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had launched a major recruitment drive on its official website under under Combined Graduate Level Exam-2021(Advt.No.4301/OSSC dt.23.12.2021) for the 233 various vacancies.