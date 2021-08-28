Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

OSSC Combined Auditor Admit Card 2021 Out @ossc.gov.in, Check Prelims Exam 2019 Call Letter Download Link Here

OSSC Combined Auditor Admit Card 2021 has been released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on ossc.gov.in. Check Download Link in this article.

Created On: Aug 28, 2021 14:35 IST
OSSC Combined Auditor Admit Card 2021
OSSC Combined Auditor Admit Card 2021

OSSC Combined Auditor Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the Admit Card of the preliminary exam for the post of Combined Auditor on its website -ossc.gov.in. OSSC Combined Admit Card Link is available in this article. Candidates appearing in the exam can download OSSC Admit Card from the official website or directly through the link below:

OSSC Combined Auditor Admit Card Download Link 2021

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to conduct the Prelims Exam for Combined Auditor Posts on 02 September 2021, 03 September 2021 and 04 September 2021 at varipus centes across the state. 

The candidates would qualify in the prelims exam will be called for computer practical test and certificate verification.

How to Download OPSC Combined Auditor Admit Card 2021 ?

  • Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission  - http://www.ossc.gov.in
  • Go to the What's New section available on the home page.
  • Click on link-’Click Here to Download Admission Letter’ given against ‘Download Admission Letter for Preliminary examination Of Combined Auditor-2019’.
  • A new will be opened where you are required to enter your User ID/Application Number and Password/Date of Birth
  • Download Combined Auditor Admit Card

OSSC Combined Auditor Recruitment is being done to fill 161 vacancies for Combined Auditor. Out of which,  14 vacancies are for Officer of Director of Industries and 147 for  Finance Department.

FAQ

How to Download OSSC Combined Auditor 2019 Admit Card 2021 ?

You can download the admit card from the official website of OSSC.

What is OSSC Combined Auditor Exam Date ?

02 September 2021, 03 September 2021 and 04 September 2021

What is OSSC Admit Card Link for Combined Auditor Posts ?

You can download OSSC Admit Card through the link - https://www.ossc.gov.in/Public/OSSC/Default.aspx
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

5 + 3 =
Post

Comments