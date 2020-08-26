OSSC CPSE Recruitment 2019-20: 44 Assistant Jailor Posts Added, Online Application Date Extended@ossc.gov.in, Check Details

OSSC CPSE Recruitment 2019-20: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the short notification regarding the inclusion of additional Jailor Posts and extension of Last date for CPSE 2019 on its official website. All those candidates who have applied for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2019 can check the short notification available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -http://www.ossc.gov.in/.

According to the short notification released by the OSSC, the vacancy position of different posts for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2019 is revised as follows after inclusion of the post of 44 posts of Assistant Jailor of Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services, Odisha Bhubaneshwar.

Notification further says," Pursuant to Indicative Advertisement No. 4608/OSSC dtd 24-12-2019 read with the corrigendum, it is informed to all concerned that the Online Application Form for the Posts of Combined Police Service Examination 2019 under Home Department, Government of Odisha will be made available from date 27 August 2020 to 25 November 2020 by 11.55 p.m. The candidates may be go through the detailed advertisement available in the official website of the commission i.e. www.ossc.gov.in and apply for the posts through Online mode only within the above stipulated time."

Candidates willing to apply for Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2019 can check the short notification available on the official website of OSSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

