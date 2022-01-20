OSSC Exam Calendar 2022 Out: Check List of Major Exams Scheduled in February-22 @ossc.gov.in, Download PDF

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the tentative exam schedule for all the major exams on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Exam Calendar February 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the tentative exam schedule for all the major exams including Inspector of Textile, Food Safety Officer, Laboratory Assistant, Assistant Fodder Development Officer, Auditor, Electrician, Soil Conservation Extension Worker and other posts scheduled in the month of February 2022.

How to Download OSSC Exam Date February 2022 Update Steps Here

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. www.ossc.gov.in. Click on the What is New Section available on the home page. Click on link-Examination schedule for the Month of February-2022 available on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of the OSSC Exam Date February 2022 Update. Download and save the same for future reference.

However, you can download directly the OSSC Exam Date February 2022 Update from the link given below.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the main written exam for Auditor 2017 on 03 February 2022.The Certificate Verification for the Electrical Gr II 2016 will be held on 04 February 2022.

The main written exam for Soil Conservation Extension Worker exam will be held from 08 to 11 February 2022 whereas mains written exam for Inspector of Textile 2017 will be held on 21 February 2022. The Prelims exam for Civil Defence Instructor/Sr Store Inspector 2018 is scheduled on 28 February 2022.

All the candidates who are part of the selection process for major exams including Inspector of Textile, Food Safety Officer, Laboratory Assistant, Assistant Fodder Development Officer, Auditor, Electrician, Soil Conservation Extension Worker and other posts can check the details tentative schedule available on the official website.

However these schedules of the examination are subject to change and candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the official website of OSSC for further updates.