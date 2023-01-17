OSSC Investigator Admit Card 2023 Released @ossc.gov.in: Download Skill Test Hall Ticket Link Here

Odisha SSC has released admit card for the mains/computer skill test exam for the Investigator post on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check Download link.

OSSC Investigator Admit Card 2023 : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released admit card for the mains/computer skill test exam for the Investigator-2022. Commission will be conducting the Computer Skill Test/Mains exam for the post of Investigator on 22 January 2023. Those candidates who have been qualified for the

Computer Skill Test/Mains exam round for the Investigator-2022 post can download the OSSC Investigator Admit Card 2023 from the official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the OSSC Investigator Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OSSC Investigator Admit Card 2023





To download the OSSC Investigator Admit Card 2023 you will have to provide login credentials including registered username/mobile number/email and Password to the link on the home page.

OSSC Investigator Admit Card 2023: Details About Computer Skill Test

Commission will conduct the Computer Skill Test on 22 January 2023 for which time allotted is 45 minute. Total marks for the Computer Skill Test is 25 and exam will be conducted from 03.15 P.M. to 04.00 P.M.

OSSC Investigator Admit Card 2023 Mains Written Exam

Mains written exam will be conducted for 03 hours and there will be total 125 questions of 0.8 marks per questions. Out of 125 questions, there will be 50 questions each from Economics and Statistics and 25 question for Elementary Mathematics.



How To Download: OSSC Investigator Admit Card 2023