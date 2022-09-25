OSSC Recruitment 2022 For Investigator Post: Check Selection Process, Salary And How To Apply

Odisha Staff selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online application for the 36 Investigator posts on its official website. Check OSSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OSSC Investigator Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Odisha Staff selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online application for the 36 posts of Investigator as Initial Appointees under Economics and Statistics Department Odisha. Online application process for OSSC Investigator Recruitment 2022 Job Notification will commence from 27 September 2022. Last date for submission of application is 26 October 2022.

Candidates having Bachelor in Commerce or other faculty as mentioned in the notification can apply for these post. You can get all the detail about the OSSC Investigator Recruitment 2022 including eligibility, age limit, how to apply and others here.

Notification Details OSSC Investigator Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advertisement No. IIE-48/2022-5928/OSSC

Important Dates OSSC Investigator Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Opening Date for submission of Application: 27 September 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 26 October 2022

Vacancy Details OSSC Investigator Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Investigator-36 Post

Eligibility Criteria OSSC Investigator Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Must have Bachelor in Commerce, or Bachelor in Arts/Science having Statistics/Mathematics/Computer Application/Physics/Economics/Applied Economics/Agricultural Economics/Sociology/Econometrics. These subjects must have been studies as Honours or Pass/Elective level.

Check the notification link for detail of the Educational qualification and others for the post.

Remuneration: Candidates will get remuneration of Rs. 13,500/- per Month in the first year as per the Govt norms. Check the notification link for details in this regards.

Plan of Examination for OSSC Investigator Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Stage-I: Main Written Examination (One Paper)

100 Marks(Economics, Statistics, Mathematics)

State-II: Computer Skill Test-25 Marks

If the number of valid application is more than ten thousand, a preliminary test may be conducted.

How to Apply OSSC Investigator Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts after visiting on the official website from 27 September 2022 to 26 October 2022.