Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

OSSC JE Admit Card 2022 Out for JE(Electrical) Post @ossc.gov.in. Check Process to Download

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the DV Admit Card for  the post of JE(Electrical)-2016 on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Check process to download here.

Created On: Jan 4, 2022 08:50 IST
OSSC JE Admit Card 2022
OSSC JE Admit Card 2022

OSSC JE Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the Document Verification for the the post of JE(Electrical)-2016. Commission is set to conduct the document verification for the the post of JE(Electrical) against Advt 2703/OSSC from 06 January 2022 onwards. 
All such candidates who have qualified for the Certificate verification round for the JE(Electrical)  post can download their Admit Card  from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in.

You can download the OSSC JE Admit Card 2022 after following the steps given below. 

How to Download OSSC JE Admit Card 2022 Steps Here

  1. Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission- ossc.gov.
  2. Go to the Whats News Section available on the home page.
  3. Click on link- Download Admission letter for Certificate verification for the post of JE(Electrical)-2016[Advt 2703/OSSC dated 06.08.2016] in a new window.
  4. Provide your login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth on the link given on the home page.
    You will get your OSSC JE Admit Card 2022 in a new window.
  5. You can download and save the OSSC JE Admit Card 2022 for your future reference. 

However you can download the OSSC JE Admit Card 2022 directly with the link given below. 


Direct Link to Download: OSSC JE Admit Card 2022

In a bid to download the OSSC JE Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their  login credentials including Application Sequence No. and Date of Birth on the  link given on the official website. 

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the document verification for the JE(Electrical) against Advt 2703/OSSC from 06 January 2022 onwards. Commission has already uploaded the Bio-Data cum Attestation Form on its official website. 

Take Free Online OSSC JUNIOR ASSISTANT 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.