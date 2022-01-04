OSSC JE Admit Card 2022 Out for JE(Electrical) Post @ossc.gov.in. Check Process to Download

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the DV Admit Card for the post of JE(Electrical)-2016 on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Check process to download here.

OSSC JE Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the Document Verification for the the post of JE(Electrical)-2016. Commission is set to conduct the document verification for the the post of JE(Electrical) against Advt 2703/OSSC from 06 January 2022 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Certificate verification round for the JE(Electrical) post can download their Admit Card from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in.

You can download the OSSC JE Admit Card 2022 after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC JE Admit Card 2022 Steps Here

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission- ossc.gov. Go to the Whats News Section available on the home page. Click on link- Download Admission letter for Certificate verification for the post of JE(Electrical)-2016[Advt 2703/OSSC dated 06.08.2016] in a new window. Provide your login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth on the link given on the home page.

You will get your OSSC JE Admit Card 2022 in a new window. You can download and save the OSSC JE Admit Card 2022 for your future reference.

However you can download the OSSC JE Admit Card 2022 directly with the link given below.

In a bid to download the OSSC JE Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Sequence No. and Date of Birth on the link given on the official website.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the document verification for the JE(Electrical) against Advt 2703/OSSC from 06 January 2022 onwards. Commission has already uploaded the Bio-Data cum Attestation Form on its official website.