OSSC Junior Clerk DV Admit Card 2022 (Released)at ossc.gov.in, Download DV Schedule

Odisha SSC has released the DV Admit Card/Schedule for the document verification for the post of Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist on its official website-ossc.gov.in.

OSSC Junior Clerk DV Admit Card/Schedule 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the document verification for the post of Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist/ Junior Clerks on its official website.

Candidates qualified for the document verification round for the Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist/ Junior Clerks post under Odisha State Legal Service Authority and Typist-Cum-Scribe Assistants under Law Department can download their Admit Card from the official website-ossc.gov.in.

In a bid to download the OSSC Junior Clerk DV Admit Card 2022 you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Candidates can download the OSSC Junior Clerk DV Admit Card 2022 directly through the link.

Commission will be conducting the document verification for the post of Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist/ Junior Clerks on 02 November 2022. Candidates shortlisted for the document verification round for the Clerk-Cum-Typist/ Junior Clerks post can download their Admit Card form the official website after providing the login credentials to the link available under What's New section.

The time of document verification will be intimated to the candidates in their Admission Letter. Candidates will have to bring the Admit Card with the Certificates/Documents as mentioned in the notification.

You can download the OSSC Junior Clerk DV Admit Card 2022 through the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: OSSC Junior Clerk DV Admit Card/Schedule 2022