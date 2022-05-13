OSSC Junior Librarian Admit Card 2019 To Release On May 14@ossc.gov.in, Check DV Schedule

Odisha SSC has released short notice regarding the Admit Card/Document Verification Schedule for the post of Junior Librarian-2019 on its official website- ossc.gov.in. Check update here.

OSSC Junior Librarian Admit Card 2019 : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice regarding the Admit Card/Document Verification Schedule for the post of Junior Librarian-2019. Commission will conduct the document verification for the Junior Librarian-2019 on 26 May 2022. Also Commission has disclosed that it will upload the Admit Card for the document verification on 14 May 2022 on its official website.

Candidates qualified successfully for the document verification round for the Certificate Verification for the post of Junior Librarian-2019 against Advt.No.4717/OSSC dt.30.12.2019 can download their Admit Card and document verification schedule update from the official website-ossc.gov.in.

Candidates who have to appear in the document verification round for the Junior Librarian-2019 post should note that OSSC has uploaded the Bio-data-cum-Attestation Form on its official website. Candidates will have to download and submit the same duly filled in before Verification Board along with all other requisite Certificates/Documents in original and a set of Xerox copy of the same for document verification.

You can download the OSSC Junior Librarian Admit Card 2019 for document verification from 14 May 2022 after providing your login credentials to the link given on website. You can download the same after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Junior Librarian Admit Card 2019 Steps Here:

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-http://www.ossc.gov.in. Click on the What is New Section available on the home page. Click on link-Notice with Schedule of verification and Bio data-cum-Attestation Form for Certificate Verification for the post of Junior Librarian-2019 to be held on 26.05.2022. Advt.No.4717/OSSC dt.30.12.2019 on the home page. Candidates are required to download the same and take a printout for future reference.

