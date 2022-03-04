OSSC Answer Key 2022 Out for Laboratory Assistant Post @ossc.gov.in, Raise Objection Till March 07

OSSC has released the Answer Key for the mains exam for the post of Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeeper on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Check process to raise objection here.

OSSC Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Answer Key for the mains exam for the post of Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeeper-2018 against Advt. No.3789/OSSC. Commission has also released the details process to raise objection, if any for the Answer Key for the above exam.

Candidates who have appeared in the mains written exam for Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeeper post can download OSSC Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2022 from the official website-ossc.gov.in.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had conducted the mains exam for the Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeeper post on 26-27 February 2022. Now Commission has uploaded the PDF of the Answer Key for the Laboratory Assistant/Storekeeper post.

You can download the OSSC Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -www.ossc.gov.in. Click on the What is New Section available on the home page. Click on link-Notice Regarding Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for Main Written Examination for the post of Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeeper-2018 Advt. No.3789/OSSC dt.31.12.2018 on the home page. You will have to provide your login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth on the link. You will get your OSSC Mains Admit Card 2022 in a new window. Download and save the OSSC Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2022 for future reference.



Candidates appeared in the written mains exam held through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode can raise their objections, if any regarding the Answer Key. Candidates can raise their objection only in online mode through the link available on the official website.

Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll No. , Date of

Birth (DD/MMNYYY) & Name of Paper (Practical Subject) on the link on the official website. Last date for raising objection through online mode is 07 March 2022.

You can raise your objections through the direct link given below.