OSSC Model Answer Key 2021 Released for Assistant/Junior Librarian Post @ossc.gov.in, Raise Objections

OSSC Model Answer Key 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the model answer key for Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017 exam (Advt. No. 4448/OSSC Dt.23.11.2020) on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for mains Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017 exam can download model answer key available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-ossc.gov.in.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the model answer key for the Mains exam for Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017 posts on its official website.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has conducted the mains exam for Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017 on 28 February 2021 through CBRE mode. Now Commission has uploaded the Model Answer Key on its official website.

Candidates appeared in the mains exam should note that they can raise their objections, if any to the model answer uploaded on the official website. Candidates can raise their objections in writing supported with documentary proof through online mode only to the official email id-orissassc@gmail.com to be received by 04 March 2021.

Candidates can check the OSSC Model Answer Key 2021 available on the official website of OSSC. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

