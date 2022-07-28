OSSC Programmer Practical Test Admit Card 2022 On July 30@ossc.gov.in, Download Schedule

Odisha PSC has released the Admit Card/Schedule update for the post of Programmer on its official website-ossc.gov.in.Check update here.

OSSC Programmer Practical Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 : OSSC Programmer Practical Test Admit Card 2022 will be uploaded by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on 30 July 2022 on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the practical test round for the Programmer post against Advertisement No.4334/OSSC will be able to download their Admit Card from the official website once it is uploaded.

You can check the OSSC Programmer Practical Test Admit Card 2022 update from the official website-ossc.gov.in.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Programmer Practical Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update





It is noted that OSSC is to conduct the practical test for the post of Programmer 2021 against Advertisement No.4334/OSSC on 04 August 2022. Commission will upload the Admit Card download link on its official website on 30 July 2022.

Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website. You can download the OSSC Programmer Practical Test Admit Card 2022 update from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download OSSC Programmer Practical Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Check Steps