OSSC Provisional Result 2020 Out for Inspector of Supplies Post @ossc.gov.in, Check DV Dates

OSSC Provisional Result 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the Skill Test result for the Inspector of Supplies-2017 post on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Skill Test round for Inspector of Supplies posts can check their result available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission i.e.-ossc.gov.in/.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the list of provisionally selected candidates for the Inspector of Supplies-2017 post skill test. Selection of the candidates has been done on the basis of their performance in the Skill Test.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has conducted the Skill Test for the Inspector of Supplies post on 25 November 2020. Now qualified candidates in the skill test will have to appear for the next Certificate Verification round under selection process for Inspector of Supplies post.

Candidates should note that Verification of Certificate will be conducted on 28-29 December 2020. Candidates are advised to keep touch with the Commission's website to know further updates in this regard. All such candidates appeared in the Skill Test can check their result available on the official website. You can check the list of qualified candidates in skill test with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Provisional Result 2020 for Inspector of Supplies Post



How to Download: OSSC Provisional Result 2020 for Inspector of Supplies Post