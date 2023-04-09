OSSC Regular Teacher Prelims Result 2023 OUT: Download Result PDF, Check Merit List, Cut Off & Other Details

OSSC Regular Teacher Result 2023: Get here direct link to download OSSC Regular Teacher Result 2023 PDF and Other Details

OSSC Regular Teacher Result 2023: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) recently announced the results of the preliminary examination conducted for the recruitment of regular teachers in secondary schools in the state. The commission held the Preliminary Examination (CBRE) from March 10 to 13, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of the commission, which is ossc.gov.in.

The commission conducted the recruitment exam to fill a total of 7,540 vacancies for Regular Teachers in Government Secondary Schools under the S&ME Department. The commission uploaded the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates on its official website. A total of 6,405 candidates passed the preliminary examination in the TGT Arts category, 3,785 in TGT PCM, and 3,374 in TCT CBZ category. The shortlisted candidates are now eligible to appear for the Main Examination.

OSSC Regular Teacher Result 2023

According to the official notification of OSSC, the list uploaded on the website contains the roll numbers of candidates provisionally shortlisted for appearing in the Main Written Examination of TGT Arts, TGT Science (PCM), and TGT Science (CBZ) for the post of Regular Teacher-2022. These candidates have been selected based on their performance in the Preliminary Examination (CBRE) held from 10th March 2023 to 13th March 2023.

Although the commission has not released the date of the Main examinations yet, it is expected to be announced soon. The shortlisted candidates are advised to visit the Commission's website regularly to stay updated about any updates in this regard. The commission added that the date of the Main Written Examination will be intimated in due course.

Odisha SSC Teacher Result 2023 Download Link

To access the OSSC Regular Teacher Prelims Result 2023, candidates will need to visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission or click on the link given below. The official website will have all the necessary information and updates related to the Odisha SSC Teacher Result 2023 2023.

The OSSC Regular Teacher Result will contain details such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall score. It is important for candidates to keep their login credentials, such as registration number and password, handy to check their results.

Candidates can also check their scorecard from the direct link given below

OSSC Regular Teacher Prelims Result 2023 Direct Link to download Scorecard PDF

How to Check OSSC Regular Teacher Prelims Result 2023?

To check the Odisha SSC Teacher Result 2023, candidates must follow the steps given below:

Open your browser and type in the official website link of OSSC which is @ossc.gov.in. Login using your valid credentials. Go to the “Candidate’s Corner” section and select the “Results” option. On the results page, you will see multiple links for different exams. Click on the link for OSSC Regular Teacher Result 2023. Once you have clicked on the link, a PDF file will open up. To download the result, click on the ‘View PDF’ option. After the download is complete, it is recommended to take multiple printouts of the result for future use. The OSSC authorities may require it during the selection process.

By following these instructions, candidates can easily access and download the OSSC Regular Teacher Result from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission without any difficulty. It is important to keep the hard copy of the scorecard for future use.