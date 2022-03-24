OSSC SA Interview Admit Card 2022 To Release Tomorrow for Statistical Assistant Posts @ossc.gov.in, Check Schedule

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice regarding the Interview Admit Card for the Statistical Assistant post on its official website i.e-ossc.gov.in. Check process to download here.

OSSC SA Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice regarding the Interview Admit Card for the Viva Voce for Statistical Assistant post.

Viva Voce Test for the Statistical Assistant-2017 will be conducted from 30 March 2022 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified successfully for the Viva Voce round for Statistical Assistant post post can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) i.e-ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, the interview for the for the post of Statistical Assistant-2017 Advt no-4454/Ossc is scheduled on 30-31 March 2022. Commission will upload the Interview Admit Card for the Statistical Assistant post on 25 March 2022 on its official website.

In a bid to download the Interview Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User Id and Password (Application No. is the User Id and Date of Birth is the password) with the link given on whats's news section on the official website.

You can download the OSSC SA Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Statistical Assistant Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission i.e-ossc.gov.in. Go to the What's New Section available on the home page. Click on link- Notice Regarding Viva -Voce Test for the post of Statistical Assistant-2017 Advt no-4454/Ossc Dated 30.12.2017 available on the homepage. After providing your login credentials, you will get the OSSC Statistical Assistant Interview Admit Card 2022 in a new window. Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the OSSC Statistical Assistant Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.



Candidates should note that the bio-data-cum-attestation form has been also been uploaded on the official website of the Commission.

Candidates are required to download the same and submit it duly filled in with full signature at the designated space before the Verification Board on the day of Viva Voce test with all the other essential documents/certificates as mentioned in the notification. Candidates will have to carry the documents in original with a set of Xerox copy of the same.