OSSC SI Mains Exam 2021 (Postponed)@ossc.gov.in, Check Sub Inspector Traffic Reshcduled Date

Odisha SSC) has postponed/rescheduled the mains written examination for the post of Sub-Inspector of Traffic-2021on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check update here.

OSSC SI Mains Exam 2021 Postponed: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed/rescheduled the Mains Written Examination for the Post of Sub-Inspector of Traffic-2021. Commission has uploaded the mains exam schedule which was scheduled to be held on 21 August 2022. All such candidates who have qualified for the Mains Written Examination round for the Sub-Inspector of Traffic-2021 post can check the details postponement/rescheduled notice available on the official website of OSSC -ossc.gov.in.

You can downlaod the OSSC SI Mains Exam 2021 postponement notice directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC SI Mains Exam 2021



As per the notice released, OSSC has postponed the Mains Written Examination for the Post of Sub-Inspector of Traffic-2021which was scheduled on 21 August 2022. Now commission will conduct the written exam on 09-10 September 2022.



You can download the Postponement/Rescheduled notice for the Sub-Inspector of Traffic-2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.