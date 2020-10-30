OSSC Provisional Result 2020 Out for Sub Inspector Detective Dog Squad Posts @ossc.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

OSSC Provisional Result 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the Provisional Result for the Sub Inspector of police, Detective Dog Squad Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for Viva-Voce-Cum Psychological Test round for the SI Posts can check their result available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -ossc.gov.in/.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded on its official website the Provisional Result for the Sub Inspector of police, Detective Dog Squad Posts on its official website. Selection has been done on the basis of performance of candidates in the Main Written Examination and Viva-Voce-Cum Psychological Test and weightage marks from career assessment and NCC certificate wherever applicable.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has conducted the Viva-Voce-Cum Psychological Test round conducted on 29 October 2020.

All such candidates who have appeared for the Main Written Examination and Viva-Voce-Cum Psychological Test round for the Sub Inspector of police, Detective Dog Squad Posts can check the Provisional Result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: OSSC Provisional Result 2020 for Sub Inspector Detective Dog Squad Posts

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e-http://www.ossc.gov.in.

Click on link-SELECT LIST OF SI OF POLICE (DETECTIVE DOG SQUAD)-2017 available on the homepage.

You will get the PDF of the Provisional Result in a new window.

Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Sub Inspector of police, Detective Dog Squad Posts on its official website. Commission has earlier conducted the written examination and Viva-Voce-Cum Psychological Test round for the successful candidates.