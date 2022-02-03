JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

OSSC Soil Conservation Mains Admit Card 2022 Out, Download SCEW Call Letter @ossc.gov.in

OSSC Soil Conservation Mains Admit Card has been released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on ossc.gov.in. Check Download Link Here.

Created On: Feb 3, 2022 20:30 IST



OSSC Soil Conservation Mains Admit Card 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the admit card of the Main Written Examination for Recruitment to the post of Soil Conservation Extension Worker-2019. Candidates can download OSSC Admit Card from the official website of OSSC i.e. ossc.gov.in using Application Number and Date of Birth.

OSSC Soil Conservation Mains Admit Card Link given below in this article:

OSSC Soil Conservation Mains Admit Card Download Link

The commission will OSSC Soil Conservation Extension Worker Exam from 08 February 2022 to 11 February 2022. The candidates can check the exam date, time, and venue on their OSSC Soil Conservation Extension Worker Admit Card.

How to Download OSSC Soil Conservation Mains Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Visit the official website of OSSC - ossc.gov.in
  2. Click on the link ‘Click Here to Download the Admission Letter’ against ‘Download the Admission letter for Main Written Examination for Recruitment to the post of Soil Conservation Extension Worker-2019’
  3. Enter your Application Sequence No and Date of Birth
  4. Download OSSC SCEW Admit Card
  5. Take a print out of the admit card and carry it at the exam centre

 

