OSSC Language Test Schedule 2022 Out for Junior Stenographer Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Detail Here

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Language Test Schedule for the Post of Junior Stenographer on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Stenographer Language Test Schedule 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Language Test Schedule for the Post of Junior Stenographer-2019 against Advt No-4657/OSSC. All such candidates who have qualified for the Language Test round for Junior Stenographer post can download OSSC Language Test Schedule 2022 from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -ossc.gov.in.

You can download the OSSC Language Test Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Language Test Schedule 2022 Steps Here

Go to official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission - ossc.gov.in/ Visit to the What's New Section available on the Home page. Click on the link ‘Notice Regarding Language Test for the Post of Junior Stenographer-2019 to be held on 08.01.2022 [Advt No-4657/OSSC Dated 30.12.2019]’ given on its official website. You will be redirected to new window where you will get the PDF of the OSSC Language Test Schedule 2022. Download the save the OSSC Language Test Schedule 2022 for future reference.

However you can download directly the OSSC Language Test Schedule 2022 from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Language Test Schedule 2022

According to the short notice released, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the Language Test for the Junior Stenographer post on 08 January 2022. Exam will be conducted through

Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode and candidates will have to report at 09.30 AM at the exam centre. The Language Test will be held in English & Odia and there will be total 50 Questions in Objective Type.

Candidates qualified for the Language Test should note that they can download their Admission letter by clicking on the link provided in the Home page under What's New section of the website "www.ossc.gov.in" from 04.01.2022 onwards.

In a bid to download their Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their credentials including Application Sequence No. & Date of Birth.

Candidates should note that they will have to follow the guidelines for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, like use of sanitizer, social distancing, wearing of 3(three) layer mask during the conduct of examination.