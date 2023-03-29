OSSC Prelims Exam Schedule 2023 Out For Junior Stenographer & Other Posts: Check Admit Card Download Date

OSSC StenographerPrelims Exam Schedule 2023 Download: Odisha SSC has published prelims exam date for various posts including Junior Stenographer and others on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check PDF.

OSSC Stenographer Prelims Exam Schedule 2023 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has published short notice regarding the prelims exam date for the post of Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist-cum-Junior Storekeeper, Junior store keeper and others on its official website.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the above posts can download the OSSC Stenographer Prelims Exam Schedule 2023 from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

Alternatively the OSSC Stenographer Prelims Exam Schedule 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OSSC Stenographer Prelims Exam Schedule 2023





OSSC Stenographer Prelims Exam Schedule 2023: Exam Schedule

According to the short notice released, OSSC will conduct the prelims exam for Combined Recruitment for Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist-cum-Junior Storekeeper, Junior storekeeper, and Clear cum Librarian on 09 April 2023.

Exam will be conducted from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon and it will be conducted in OMR Answer Sheet mode in one sitting. Reporting time for the candidates for prelims exam is 08.30 A.M.

Candidates should note that there will be a negative marking in the prelims exam and it will be 0.25 for each wrong answer.

OSSC Stenographer Prelims Exam Schedule 2023: Admit Card Update

Candidates who have to appear in the prelims exam for the above posts can download their Admit Card from 03 April 2023 from the link on the home page. You can download your Admit Card after providing your login credentials including User Id and Password to the link on the home page.

You can download the OSSC Stenographer Prelims Exam Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: OSSC Stenographer Prelims Exam Schedule 2023