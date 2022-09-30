OSSC Exam Calendar 2022 (Released) for Oct/Nov-22 @ossc.gov.in, Check CGL, Clerk, SI, Group C & Other Schedule

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has published the Tentative Exam Calendar scheduled in the month of October/November 2022on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar Oct/Nov 2022 : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has published the Tentative Exam Calendar for the major Exams scheduled in the month of October/November 2022. Candidates who are part of selection process for various exams under OSSC including Junior Clerk, Sub Inspector of Traffic-2021, Senior Cameraman, Group C Technical Post, Junior Mining, Combined Graduate Level and others exam can check the OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2022 available on the official website of OCCS-ossc.gov.in.

The direct link to download the OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar Oct/Nov 2022 is available below.

Direct Link To Download: OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar Oct/Nov 2022





As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Combined Graduate Level 2021 Mains exam from 11 to 20 October 2022. The Certificate Verification for the Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist 2019 exam is scheduled in fourth week of October 2022.

Candidates who have qualified for the Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test should note that Commission has decided to conduct the same on 29 October 2022.

The Preliminary exam for the Block Social Security Officer will be held on 03 to 08 November 2022. The Certificate Verification round for the Sub-Inspector of Traffic-2021 will be held on 04 November 2022.

Candidates can check the details exam schedule including written Prelims Exam/Mains/Computer Skill Test/Certificate Verification/Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Interview and others to be conducted in the month of October/November 2022 from the official website. You can download the OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar Oct/Nov 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar Oct/Nov 2022