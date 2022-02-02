OSSSC Admit Card 2022 Out for Laboratory Technician Post @osssc.gov.in, Download PDF Here

Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the Admit Card for the Laboratory Technician post on its official website -osssc.gov.in. Check process to download here.

OSSSC Laboratory Technician Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the Admit Card for the post of Laboratory Technician. Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is to conduct the written exam for Laboratory Technician post on 06 February 2022.

Candidates can download the OSSSC Laboratory Technician Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSSC Laboratory Technician Admit Card 2022 Steps Here

Visit the official website of Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)-osssc.gov.in Go to the Recruitment News available on the home page. Click on the link-Click here to Login to Download Admit Card for the WRITTEN TEST to be held on 06/02/2022 for the post of Laboratory Technician-2021 given on the homepage You will get the PDF of the OSSSC Laboratory Technician Admit Card 2022 in a new window. Download and save the OSSSC Laboratory Technician Admit Card 2022 for your future reference.

Alternatively you can download the OSSSC Laboratory Technician Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is set to conduct the written exam for Laboratory Technician post on 06th February 2022 (Sunday). Exam will be conducted for two hours from 11.00 AM to 01.00 PM.

The whole exercise is to recruit the 1000 vacancies for Lab Technician in various establishments and 7 Medical College and Hospitals under Health & Family Department of Government of Odisha.