OSSSC Skill Test Date 2021 for Jr Assistant Post Postponed @osssc.gov.in, Check Details

OSSSC Skill Test Date 2021 for Jr Assistant Postponed: Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has postponed the Basic Computer Practical Test for the Jr Assistant post exam on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for OSSSC Jr Assistant Basic Computer Text can check the short notification available on the official website of Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission- osssc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission had decided to postpone the Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant. It is noted that Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) was set to conduct the Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills on 07 March 2021.

The notification further says," In supersession of the Commission's Notice No II E-20/2020- 358 (C)/OSSSC dt 25.02.2021, the Practical Skill Test, Item NO-2 Basic Commuter Skills scheduled to be held on 07.03.2021 is hereby postponed. The date of the Test will be notified later on. The Admission Letters issued to the candidates stand cancelled. Fresh Admission Letters to eligible candidates will be issued later."

All such candidates who have qualified for the Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills for Junior Assistant post can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



