OSSSC Exam Date 2022 Out for Laboratory Technician Post @osssc.gov.in, Download PDF Here

OSSSC Laboratory Technician Exam Date 2022 Download: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the written exam schedule for the post of Laboratory Technician. All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Laboratory Technician -2021 can check the Written Exam Date notice available on the official website of Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)-osssc.gov.in.

You can download the OSSSC Laboratory Technician Exam Date 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSSC Laboratory Technician Exam Date 2022 Steps Here

Visit the official website of Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)-osssc.gov.in Go to the Recruitment News available on the home page. Click on the link-Notification No. IIE-140/2021-28/OSSSC date - 05.01.2022 Written Test for the district cadre posts of Laboratory Technician-2021. given on the homepage You will get the PDF of the OSSSC Laboratory Technician Exam Date 2022 in a new window. Download and save the OSSSC Laboratory Technician Exam Date 2022 for your future reference.

However you can download the OSSSC Laboratory Technician Exam Date 2022 directly with the link given below.

According to the short notice released, Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has decided to conduct the written exam for Laboratory Technician post on 06th February 2022 (Sunday). Exam will be conducted for two hours from 11.00 AM to 01.00 PM.

Candidates successfully applied for the Laboratory Techician post should note that OSSSC will release the Admission Letter for written exam before 15 days of the date of examination.

Candidates can download their Admission Card after providing their login credentials including User ID and Password with the link given on the official website. Candidates are advised to visit on the official website for latest updates in this regards.

It is noted that Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) had earlier published a total of 1000 vacancies for Lab Technician in various establishments and 7 Medical College and Hospitals under Health & Family Department of Government of Odisha.