OSSSC Nursing Officer Exam Date 2022 (Out)@osssc.gov.in, Check Admit Card Update

Odisha SSSC has released the written exam schedule for the Nursing Officer post on its official website-osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Exam Date 2022 Download: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the written exam schedule for the district cadre post of Nursing Officer-2022. OSSSC will conduct the written exam for the Nursing Officer post on 16 October 2022 (Sunday).

Candidates applied successfully for the Nursing Officer psot can check the written exam date notice available on the official website of Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)-osssc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, Commission will release the Admit Card for the above written exam before 15 days of the date of examination. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

