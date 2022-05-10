OSSSC Recruitment 2022 for 4070 Nursing Officer Posts, Apply Online From 14 May

OSSSC Recrutiment 2022 Notification: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has issued a short notification for the recruitment of Nursing Officers on its official website. This is a good opportunity for Nurse as more than four thousand vacancies for District Cadre posts are available in 30 district establishments and 13 Medical Colleges and Hospitals under the Health and Family Department of the Government of Odisha.
The candidates can check more details such as district wise and category wise vacancies, pay, age, eligibility and other terms and conditions in the detailed advertisement, once released.
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
- Starting Date of OSSSC Nursing Officer Online Application/Registration - 14 May 2022
- Last date for OSSSC Nursing Officer Registration - 07 June 2022
- Last Date of OSSSC Nursing Officer Online Application - 12 June 2021
OSSSC Nursing Officer 2022 Vacancy Details
Nursing Officer - 4070 Posts
OSSSC Nursing Officer Salary 2022
To be released
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
To be released
How to Apply for OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 ?
- Eligible and interested candidates are first required to register for the posts from 14 May to 07 June 2022 at osssc.gov.in.
- After registration, they can submit their online application form from 14 May to 12 June 2022 on the official website.
