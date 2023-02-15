OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification OUT: Check Application Date, Procedure & Other Details Here

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 has been announced by the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission through a short notice. Candidates can check the official notification from the official website of osssc i.e., www.osssc.gov.in For more details such as application procedure and vacancy overview candidates can refer to the article below.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission through a short notice has announced the OSSSC Recruitment 2023. Candidates can check the official notification from the official website of osssc i.e., www.osssc.gov.in

The commission has announced the vacancies for the post of Junior Assistant (JA) & Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) in the official notification released by the OSSSC. In the short notice the OSSSC stated that it has invited applications for the Combined Recruitment Examination 2023 for the post of Junior Assistant and Panchayat Executive Officer across all the district of Odisha.

The commission also mentioned that other details such as eligibility criteria, pay scale and age limit will be announced soon in an official detailed notification.

Notably the application process will commence from the 24th February 2023 and the last date to apply for the OSSSC Junior Assistant and Panchayat Executive Officer is 27th March 2023.

We have shared a step by step procedure on how to apply for the OSSSC PEO Recruitment 2023. However candidates who wish to seek detailed information regarding the OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification can refer to the official website of OSSSC.

Here is the direct link to download the short notification released by the OSSSC.

Download PDF - OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification

How to Apply for OSSSC Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission i.e., www.osssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be an option to apply online for the “r Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 for the District Cadre posts of Junior Assistant and Panchayat Executive Officer”

Step 3: Click on that link and then another page will appear with a login dashboard

Step 4: Complete the registration process and fee payment and click okay

Step 4: Download the Application Form and keep a hard copy of it for future reference

Candidates must apply much before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush. For more updates applicants must stay tuned to the official website of OSSSC i.e., ww.osssc.gov.in