OSSSC RI Skill Test Admit Card 2021 Released @osssc.gov.in, Check Revenue Inspector Hall Ticket Link Here

OSSSC RI Skill Test Date 2021 Updates: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the Computer Skill Test Admit Card for the post of Revenue Inspector. If you have applied for OSSSC Recruitment 2021, then you can check OSSSC RI Skill Test Admit Card 2021 Updates from the official website of OSSSC (osssc.gov.in) or through OSSSC RI Admit Card Link given below:

In a bid to download the Skill Test Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User Id and Password on the link available on the official website.

It is noted that Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is set to conduct the Skill Test for Revenue Inspector post on 08 November 2021. Only those candidates who have shortlisted in the written test will be allowed to appear for the Skill Test in Computer Application (Practical) for the post of Revenue Inspector-2021.

All those candidates appearing in the Skill Test should note that a merit list of successful candidates shall be prepared category-wise in order of merit on the basis of sum total of marks secured by the written test, skill test in Computer Application (Practical) and the marks awarded for contractual work experience, if any, as per Group B Posts Rules 2013.

The whole exercise has been taken by Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) to fill the 586 vacancies of District Cadre Posts of Revenue Inspector on contractual basis in various District Establishment under the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of Government of Odisha.

How to Download OSSSC RI Admit Card 2021?