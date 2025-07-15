OSSSC Sevak Sevika Admit Card 2025 Out for TGT, CBZ and TLT at osssc.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

OSSSC Sevak Sevika Admit Card 2025: Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has pubished the admit card download link for the written exam for the post of Sevak/Sevika & Tribal Language Teacher (TLT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Arts, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Science (PCM) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Science (CBZ). Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. Hall ticket is the crucial document to be carried by the candidates at the exam venue with a valid Identity card.

The written exam for these posts against Notification No. IIE-33/2025-1526/OSSSC is scheduled to be held from July 17 to 23, 2025 across the state. Candidates who have to appear in the exam can download OSSSC Sevak Sevika Admit Card 2025from OSSSC website - osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Sevak Sevika Admit Card 2025 Download The OSSSC Sevak Sevika Admit Card 2025 admit card download link is available on the official website of OSSSC. However the direct link to download the hall ticket is given below- OSSSC Sevak Sevika Admit Card 2025 Download Link OSSSC Sevak Sevika Admit Card 2025 Overview Earlier OSSSC had launched the recruitment drive for 2629 various posts including Sevak/Sevika & Tribal Language Teacher (TLT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Arts, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Science (PCM) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Science (CBZ). Have a look of the highlights of the recruitment drive Conducting Body Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) Posts Sevak/Sevika, Tribal Language Teacher (TLT), and TGT (Arts and Science) Vacancies 2629 Admit Card Status Out Exam Date 17th, 18th, 19th, 21st, and 23rd July 2025 Mode of Exam Computer-Based Test Credentials Required User Name/Password Selection Process Prelims, Mains and Interview Official website www.osssc.gov.in

OSSSC Exam Schedule 2025 Written exam for various posts will be conducted from July 17 to 23, 2025 as per the posts wise schedule given below- Name of the post Dates of Preliminary Examinations Sevak/Sevika & Tribal Language Teacher (TLT) 17th/18th, July, 2025 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Arts 19th July, 2025 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)- Science (PCM) 21st July, 2025 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)- Science (CBZ) 23rd July, 2025

How to Download OSSSC Sevak Sevika Admit Card 2025 ? You can download the OSSSC Sevak Sevika Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below- Go to official website of OSSSC - osssc.gov.in

Click on the link 'Admission Letters for Preliminary Examination for the posts of Sevak/Sevika & Tribal Language Teacher (TLT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Arts, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Science (PCM) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Science (CBZ) on CBRT mode on the home page.

It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to select the post, date of birth and Registered Mobile Number/UserName/Registration Number/Roll Number

Enter Captcha and click on 'Download' Button.