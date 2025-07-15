OSSSC Sevak Sevika Admit Card 2025 Out for TGT, CBZ and TLT at osssc.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
OSSSC Sevak Sevika Admit Card 2025: Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has uploaded the admit card of the written exam for the post of Sevak, Sevika,TGT and others posts. The written exam for these posts are scheduled to be held from July 17 to 23, 2025 across the state. Candidates can download OSSSC Sevak Sevika Admit Card 2025 from OSSSC website - osssc.gov.in.

Jul 15, 2025

OSSSC Sevak Sevika Admit Card 2025: Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has pubished the admit card download link for the written exam for the post of Sevak/Sevika & Tribal Language Teacher (TLT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Arts, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Science (PCM) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Science (CBZ). Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. Hall ticket is the crucial document to be carried by the candidates at the exam venue with a valid Identity card. 
The written exam for these posts against Notification No. IIE-33/2025-1526/OSSSC is scheduled to be held from July 17 to 23, 2025 across the state. Candidates who have to appear in the exam can download OSSSC Sevak Sevika Admit Card 2025from OSSSC website - osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Sevak Sevika Admit Card 2025 Download

The OSSSC Sevak Sevika Admit Card 2025 admit card download link is available on the official website of OSSSC. However the direct link to download the hall ticket is given below-

OSSSC Sevak Sevika Admit Card 2025 Download Link

OSSSC Sevak Sevika Admit Card 2025 Overview

Earlier OSSSC had launched the recruitment drive for 2629 various posts including  Sevak/Sevika & Tribal Language Teacher (TLT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Arts, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Science (PCM) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Science (CBZ). Have a look of the highlights of the recruitment drive

Conducting Body Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)
Posts Sevak/Sevika, Tribal Language Teacher (TLT), and TGT (Arts and Science)
Vacancies 2629
Admit Card Status  Out
Exam Date  17th, 18th, 19th, 21st, and 23rd July 2025
Mode of Exam Computer-Based Test
Credentials Required  User Name/Password
Selection Process Prelims, Mains and Interview
Official website www.osssc.gov.in

OSSSC Exam Schedule 2025

Written exam for various posts will be  conducted from July 17 to 23, 2025 as per the posts wise schedule given below-

Name of the post Dates of Preliminary Examinations
Sevak/Sevika & Tribal Language Teacher (TLT) 17th/18th, July, 2025
Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Arts 19th July, 2025
Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)- Science (PCM) 21st July, 2025
Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)- Science (CBZ) 23rd July, 2025


How to Download OSSSC Sevak Sevika Admit Card 2025 ?

You can download the OSSSC Sevak Sevika Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below-

  • Go to official website of OSSSC - osssc.gov.in
  • Click on the link 'Admission Letters for Preliminary Examination for the posts of Sevak/Sevika & Tribal Language Teacher (TLT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Arts, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Science (PCM) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Science (CBZ) on CBRT mode on the home page.
  • It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to select the post, date of birth and Registered Mobile Number/UserName/Registration Number/Roll Number
  • Enter Captcha and click on 'Download' Button.

Details Mentioned on OSSSC Sevak Sevika Admit Card 2025

Candidates appearing in the written exam for the post of Sevak, Sevika,TGT and others are advised to go through and check their OSSSC admit cards extensively after downloading the hall ticket. Candidates should go through the details of their admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct and updated. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-

  • Candidate’s name and photo
  • Date of birth
  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • Examination venue
  • Date and time of the examination
  • Roll number

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

