OTET Admit Card 2025 OUT at bseodisha.ac.in: Download OTET Call Letter Here

OTET Admit Card 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) uploaded the admit card for the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test can download their call letter by visiting the official website i.e. bseodisha.ac.in using either their registration number or mobile number.

It is noted that the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) is scheduled to be held on 20th July 2025 (Sunday) across the state.

OTET Admit Card Download Link 2025

The direct link to download OTET Admit Card 2025 is also provided in this article above. The candidates are required to use their login details to download their hall tickets. After downloading the admit card, they are required to appear for the exam. The direct link to download the hall ticket is given below