OTET Admit Card 2025 OUT at bseodisha.ac.in: Download OTET Call Letter Here

Manish Kumar
ByManish Kumar
Jul 16, 2025, 09:48 IST

OTET Admit Card 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) uploaded the admit card for the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test can download their call letter by visiting the official website i.e. bseodisha.ac.in using either their registration number or mobile number.

It is noted that the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) is scheduled to be held on 20th July 2025 (Sunday) across the state.

OTET Admit Card Download Link 2025

The direct link to download OTET Admit Card 2025 is also provided in this article above. The candidates are required to use their login details to download their hall tickets. After downloading the admit card, they are required to appear for the exam. The direct link to download the hall ticket is given below

OTET Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

 How to Download Odisha TET Admit Card 2025?

The candidates can follow the steps given below to download their respective call letters from the official website of BSE Odisha.

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSE Odisha i.e. bseodisha.ac.in
Step 2: Visit ‘Latest Updates’ Section
Step 3: Click on ‘SPECIAL ODISHA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST OTET – 2025 '
Step 4: Now, you are required to enter your 'mobile number' or 'registration number'
Step 5: Login into your account
Step 6: Download the BSE Odisha Admit Card

Important Points Related to Odisha TET Admit Card 2025

The admit card is an important document to enter the exam hall and appear for the Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test OTET 2025 exam. It will provide you with all the details including exam shifts, timing, exam venue and others with the documents required to appear for the exam. Here are list of documents to carry at least one original valid Photo identification card (in physical form) issued by Governments as -

  • Passport,
  • Pan Card,
  • Voter ID,
  • Aadhaar Card,
  • Government Employee ID or
  • Driving License, etc.

