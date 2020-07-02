Study at Home
Oushadhi Recruitment 2020 for 500+ Boiler Operator, Apprentice, Machine Operator and Masseur

The Pharmaceutical Corporation (IM) Kerala Limited (Oushadhi), a fully Kerala Government owned Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturing Unit, has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Boiler Operator, Apprentice, Machine Operator/ Shift Operator and Masseur on contractual basis.

Jul 2, 2020 16:56 IST
Oushadhi Recruitment 2020
Oushadhi Recruitment 2020: The Pharmaceutical Corporation (IM) Kerala Limited (Oushadhi), a fully Kerala Government owned Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturing Unit, has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Boiler Operator, Apprentice, Machine Operator/ Shift Operator and Masseur on contractual basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 15 July 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 15 July 2020

Oushadhi Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 539

  • Boiler Operator - 2 Posts
  • Apprentice - 231 Posts
  • Machine Operator/ Shift Operator - 300 Posts
  • Masseur - 6 Posts

Salary:

  • Boiler Operator - Rs. 12000/-
  • Apprentice - Rs. 9200
  • Machine Operator/ Shift Operator - Rs. 9600/-
  • Masseur - Rs. 9600/-

Eligibility Criteria for Boiler Operator, Apprentice, Machine Operator/ Shift Operator and Masseur

Educational Qualification and Experience:

  • Boiler Operator - 1st class/ 2nd class boiler Competency Certificate
  • Apprentice - 7th class passed
  • Machine Operator/ Shift Operator - ITI/ ITC/ Plus Two
  • Masseur -DAME authorized course

Age Limit:

  • Boiler Operator - 20 – 41 Years
  • Apprentice - 18 to 41 Years
  • Machine Operator/ Shift Operator - 18 to  41 Years
  • Masseurs  - 18 to  41 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for Oushadhi Jobs Recruitment ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 15 July 2020.

Oushadhi Recruitment Notification PDF

