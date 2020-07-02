Oushadhi Recruitment 2020 for 500+ Boiler Operator, Apprentice, Machine Operator and Masseur

Oushadhi Recruitment 2020: The Pharmaceutical Corporation (IM) Kerala Limited (Oushadhi), a fully Kerala Government owned Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturing Unit, has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Boiler Operator, Apprentice, Machine Operator/ Shift Operator and Masseur on contractual basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 15 July 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 15 July 2020

Oushadhi Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 539

Boiler Operator - 2 Posts

Apprentice - 231 Posts

Machine Operator/ Shift Operator - 300 Posts

Masseur - 6 Posts

Salary:

Boiler Operator - Rs. 12000/-

Apprentice - Rs. 9200

Machine Operator/ Shift Operator - Rs. 9600/-

Masseur - Rs. 9600/-

Eligibility Criteria for Boiler Operator, Apprentice, Machine Operator/ Shift Operator and Masseur

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Boiler Operator - 1st class/ 2nd class boiler Competency Certificate

Apprentice - 7th class passed

Machine Operator/ Shift Operator - ITI/ ITC/ Plus Two

Masseur -DAME authorized course

Age Limit:

Boiler Operator - 20 – 41 Years

Apprentice - 18 to 41 Years

Machine Operator/ Shift Operator - 18 to 41 Years

Masseurs - 18 to 41 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for Oushadhi Jobs Recruitment ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 15 July 2020.

Oushadhi Recruitment Notification PDF