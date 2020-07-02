Oushadhi Recruitment 2020 for 500+ Boiler Operator, Apprentice, Machine Operator and Masseur

Oushadhi Recruitment 2020: The Pharmaceutical Corporation (IM) Kerala Limited (Oushadhi), a fully Kerala Government owned Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturing Unit, has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Boiler Operator, Apprentice, Machine Operator/ Shift Operator and Masseur on contractual basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 15 July 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 15 July 2020
Oushadhi Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 539
- Boiler Operator - 2 Posts
- Apprentice - 231 Posts
- Machine Operator/ Shift Operator - 300 Posts
- Masseur - 6 Posts
Salary:
- Boiler Operator - Rs. 12000/-
- Apprentice - Rs. 9200
- Machine Operator/ Shift Operator - Rs. 9600/-
- Masseur - Rs. 9600/-
Eligibility Criteria for Boiler Operator, Apprentice, Machine Operator/ Shift Operator and Masseur
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Boiler Operator - 1st class/ 2nd class boiler Competency Certificate
- Apprentice - 7th class passed
- Machine Operator/ Shift Operator - ITI/ ITC/ Plus Two
- Masseur -DAME authorized course
Age Limit:
- Boiler Operator - 20 – 41 Years
- Apprentice - 18 to 41 Years
- Machine Operator/ Shift Operator - 18 to 41 Years
- Masseurs - 18 to 41 Years
For more information, check detailed notification given below
How to Apply for Oushadhi Jobs Recruitment ?
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 15 July 2020.