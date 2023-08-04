Patna High Court Recruitment 2023 For Stenographer Group-C Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification: Patna High Court (PHC) has released notification for Stenographer (Group-C Post) on its official website. A total of 51 vacancy are to be filled by the recruitment drive including regular and backlog posts.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 24, 2023.
Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: August 3, 2023
- Closing date of application: August 24, 2023
- Last date for making online fee payment: August 26, 2023
- Date of online Examination: To be notified later
Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Total-51 Posts
(08 Regular + 43 Backlog) Vacancy
Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Minimum Educational Qualifications
- Intermediate (12th Passed) from a recognised Board/ University; and
Certificate of English Shorthand and English Typing from a recognised institution; and
Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month’s Course in Computer Application from a recognised institution; and
- Minimum speed of 80 words per minute in English shorthand; and
- Minimum speed of 40 words per minute in English Typing.
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.
Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|Patna High Court
|Name of Posts
|Stenographer
|Number of Posts
|51
|Application mode
|online
|Govt type
|Govt Jobs
|Official website
|http://patnahighcourt.gov.in
Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Mode of Selection
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of written test followed by Interview.
1. Written Test: Multiple Choice Question Based Objective test, followed by
English Shorthand-Computer Typing Test- With speed of 80 words per minute for 320 words only, i.e. at the rate of 80 w.p.m. for 4 minutes and 15 minutes for its transcription alongwith 7 minutes for revision of shorthand immediately after dictation and English Typing test with speed of 40 words per minute.
2. Interview.
Minimum Qualifying Standard: According to the notification, applicants will have to achieve certain percentage of marks to qualify all the round given below.
- 40% in Objective Written Test
- 85% accuracy in English Shorthand-Typing
- 90% accuracy in English Typing
- 30% in Interview.
Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF
Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
All candidates mandatorily have to enroll/register themselves on Govt. website.
- Step 1: Visit to the “Recruitments” tab in the column on the menu of official website of Patna High Court -http://patnahighcourt.gov.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link “Stenographer Recruitment Examination, 2023”.
- Step 3: The relevant link to apply ONLINE shall be available on PATNA HIGH COURT website -http://patnahighcourt.gov.in.
- Step 4: Now click on “Apply online”.
- Step 5: Then click on the link “To Register”.
- Step 6: On the registration page, your are required to fill your all credentials including full name, date of birth, gender, mobile number and E-mail ID and others.
- Step 7: Thereafter, the candidate will have to Login by using Registration number/ User ID
and Password shared via SMS/Email
- Step 8: After that, follow the guidelines given on the notification to complete the application process.