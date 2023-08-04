Patna High Court Recruitment 2023 For Stenographer Group-C Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Patna High Court has invited application for the 51 Stenographer (Group-C Post) posts on its official website-http://patnahighcourt.gov.in/. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification: Patna High Court (PHC) has released notification for Stenographer (Group-C Post) on its official website. A total of 51 vacancy are to be filled by the recruitment drive including regular and backlog posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 24, 2023.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 3, 2023

Closing date of application: August 24, 2023

Last date for making online fee payment: August 26, 2023

Date of online Examination: To be notified later

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total-51 Posts

(08 Regular + 43 Backlog) Vacancy

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Minimum Educational Qualifications

Intermediate (12th Passed) from a recognised Board/ University; and

Certificate of English Shorthand and English Typing from a recognised institution; and

Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month’s Course in Computer Application from a recognised institution; and

Certificate of English Shorthand and English Typing from a recognised institution; and Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month’s Course in Computer Application from a recognised institution; and Minimum speed of 80 words per minute in English shorthand; and

Minimum speed of 40 words per minute in English Typing.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Patna High Court Name of Posts Stenographer Number of Posts 51 Application mode online Govt type Govt Jobs Official website http://patnahighcourt.gov.in

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Mode of Selection

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of written test followed by Interview.

1. Written Test: Multiple Choice Question Based Objective test, followed by

English Shorthand-Computer Typing Test- With speed of 80 words per minute for 320 words only, i.e. at the rate of 80 w.p.m. for 4 minutes and 15 minutes for its transcription alongwith 7 minutes for revision of shorthand immediately after dictation and English Typing test with speed of 40 words per minute.

2. Interview.

Minimum Qualifying Standard: According to the notification, applicants will have to achieve certain percentage of marks to qualify all the round given below.

40% in Objective Written Test

85% accuracy in English Shorthand-Typing

90% accuracy in English Typing

30% in Interview.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

All candidates mandatorily have to enroll/register themselves on Govt. website.