PBSSD Admit Card 2021 Released for DPM, SDPM, BLS, PADEO, SPM @pbssd.gov.in

Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development (PBSSD) has uploaded the PBSSD Admit Card 2021 for the post of DPM, SDPM, BLS, PADEO, SPM. Download Link Here.

PBSSD Admit Card 2021 has been uploaded by Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development (PBSSD) on its official website i.e. pbssd.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the posts of District Project Manager (DPM), Sub-Divisional Project Manager (SDPM), Block Level Staff (BLS), Project Assistant cum Data Entry Operator (PADEO) and State Project Manager (SPM) can download the admit card through PBSSD Admit Card Link given beloww:



PBSSD Admit Card Download Link

As per official website, PBSSD Exam is scheduled to be held on 20 November 2021 and 21 November 2021. The date time and venue will be available in the admit card.



District Project Manager (DPM)- 20 November 2021 (Saturday) from 11:00 AM to 12:00 NOON

Sub-Divisional Project Manager (SDPM) - 20 November 2021 (Saturday) from 02:30 PM to 03:30 PM 01.00 Hr.

Block Level Staff (BLS) - 21 November 2021 Sunday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 NOON

Project Assistant cum Data Entry Operator (PADEO) - 21 November 2021 (Sunday) from 02:30 PM to 03:30 PM

State Project Manager (SPM) - 21 November 2021 (Sunday) from 02:30 PMto 03:30 PM

How to Download to PBSSD Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - pbssd.gov.in and visit 'Recruitment' Tab given on the homepage

Now, click on the link which reads - 'Link for downloading ADMIT CARD for Written Examination for the posts of DPM, SDPM, BLS, PADEO [Advt. dated 14.10.2020]'

Enter your Application No, Date of Birth and Registered Mobile No *

Download PBSSD Admit Card 2021

The written exam will be of 50 marks. There will be multiple-type questions on the topics of elementary mathematics, general knowledge and English.

Candidates, who will be qualified for written exam, would be called for practical test and then personal interview.