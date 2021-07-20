Personalize your MBA program at UPES School of Business

Until recently a full-time MBA degree was considered the key to a successful career. This still holds true; but the key needs some modifications and customization to be able to unlock an individual’s potential and aspirations.

Recognizing the fact that each MBA aspirant is unique in terms of their strengths, background, what they want to achieve, what they want to contribute to the organizations they work for and the society they live in, the School of Business at UPES is allowing them to personalize their curriculum and design their own learning curve. In sync with what organizations in India and globally are looking for in MBA graduates beyond domain knowledge, they are required to choose subjects from other schools of UPES as minors, add life-skill courses, signature courses and must undergo social internships.

Why is there a need for a personalized curriculum?

There has been a significant shift in employers’ expectations from MBA graduates because of the change in business scenarios and how organizations are operating. Today, an MBA graduate is most likely to collaborate and work with a diverse set of professionals such as engineers or designers within the organization and find solutions to a business problem keeping in mind their perspective as well. This demands different skillsets and some understanding of multiple subjects. “At UPES School of Business, students enrolling for a full-time MBA program can strike a balance between individual aspirations and industry expectations through our new academic model that equips them with the necessary knowledge of core subjects, interdisciplinary subjects, skills and experiences. As the students decide what they want to study, they are more involved in their professional and personal growth”, explains Dr Githa Heggde, Dean, School of Business, UPES.

Design & manage your learning curve

Being a multi-disciplinary university, with seven specialization focused schools and a unique School for Life, UPES is well-suited to address the diverse learning needs of an MBA student. While pursuing a core MBA specialization from the School of Business, they can also study ‘law for start-ups’ from the School of Law or ‘Internet of Things’ from the School of Computer Science or ‘User-centred design process’ from the School of Design under its ABLE (Academic Blueprint for Learning Excelling) framework. These are just a few examples, the permutation and combination of subjects available to the MBA students are many and they do not have to restrict their options. Here’s how an MBA student at the School of Business can personalize his/her curriculum:

1. Core & specialization subjects: For instance, if you are an MBA-International Business student, you can choose to specialize in international business law & negotiations or cross-culture management.

2. Exploratory courses/Minors (interdisciplinary electives): You can study a variety of courses from the other six schools of UPES- engineering, computer science, law, design, health sciences and modern media- for a diverse understanding of interdisciplinary areas beyond your core and specialization subjects. These courses can be as diverse as Constitution and Indian Polity, Ethical Hacking, Digital Marketing, Graphic Design, Robotics and many more.

3. Life skill courses: These have been introduced to add width and depth to your professional development. Some of the courses you can pick from here are creativity, critical thinking, design thinking, persuasive presence, leadership, the art of learning, working with data and personal branding.

4. Signature courses: These cover engaging topics of enduring importance for 21st-century learners. Some of the signature courses on offer are ‘Ethical leadership in the 21st century (Human values and ethics)’, ‘Environment and sustainability’, ‘Start your start-up’, ‘Technologies of the future’, ‘Managing relationships and being happy’, ‘Theory of everything’, ‘Digital transformation’ and ‘Finding your purpose in life’.

5. Social internship: You are also required to do a mandatory social internship at one of the 350 NGOs UPES has partnered with such as Vedanta Foundation, Navjyoti India Foundation, Sewa International, Goonj, CRY, Katha, Hope Foundation, GREENPEACE, World Wildlife Fund, Teach for India, NIIT Foundation and Salaam Baalak Trust. These social internships help you build on your empathy, leadership, teamwork, human-to-human and human-to-environment connection that form the essence of social and professional living.

Your chance to stand out- know what employers want

As per industry reports, the top five skills MBA graduates are expected to demonstrate are- the ability to work with a wide variety of people, time management & prioritization, understanding digital transformation, collaborating & networking and complex problem-solving. Employers are also looking for MBA graduates with this expertise- big data analysis, ability to use digital media to benefit business, ability to train or coach others, financial forecasting and brand storytelling.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by UPES. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.