PGDAV College DU Recruitment 2022 For 46 Assistant Professor Post, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

PGDAV College DU has invited online application for the 46 Assistant Professor Post on its official website. Check PGDAV College DU recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

College DU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 Notification: PGDAV College, DU has published a notification in the Employment News (22 October-28 October) 2022 for 46 Assistant Professor Post in various disciplines. Candidates with specific educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before 10 November 2022.

Out of 46 Assistant Professor vacancies, you have opportunity to apply for different disciplines including Commerce, Economics, English, Hindi, History, Mathematics, Sanskrit and Others.

The details regarding qualification, experience, publication, screening guidelines and other are available on the official website.

Notification Details PGDAV College DU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022:

Advt No: PGDAVE/Teaching/2022/01

Important Date PGDAV College

DU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application:10 November 2022

Vacancy Details PGDAV College DU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022:

Commerce-14

Economics-02

English-02

Hindi-09

History-03

Mathematics-05

Political Science-06

Sanskrit-03

Environmental Science-02

Eligibility Criteria PGDAV College DU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification

Applying candidates should have a Master's degree with 55% marks as mentioned in the notice.

You can check the notification advt link for the all details about the educational qualification.

Click Here For PGDAV College DU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022- PDF





How To Download: PGDAV College DU Assistant Professor 2022 PDF

Go to the official website of PGDAV College - https://pgdavevecollege.in/

Move to the Recruitment/Assistant Professor (COLLEGES)/Section on the home page.

Click on the link-PGDAVE-Teaching-Adv..pdf

You will get the PDF of the PGDAV College DU Assistant Professor 2022 in a new window.

Download PGDAV College DU Assistant Professor 2022 and save the same for future reference.

How To Apply PGDAV College DU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the link available on the official website on or before 10 November 2022 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. Please check the notification link for details in this regards.