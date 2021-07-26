PGDM in Healthcare Management and International MBA in Healthcare Management from Asia Pacific Institute of Management, New Delhi for a Promising Careers in Healthcare Industry

Asia-Pacific Institute of Management, New Delhi is offering PGDM in Healthcare Management which is duly approved by AICTE, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Asia-Pacific Institute of Management, New Delhi is offering PGDM in Healthcare Management which is duly approved by AICTE, Ministry of Education, Government of India. This is a two-year full-time program for the aspirants of management program who want to join healthcare Industry. Hospital and healthcare Industries are projected to grow at high rate in the next years. Accordingly, employments in healthcare industry are also projected to grow much faster than the average for all occupations. This projected growth is mainly due to an aging population and current pandemics leading to greater demand for healthcare services. Significant numbers of basic and fundamental changes in customers demand are observed in recent years due to spread of COVID 19. As per Deloitte report there is increasing involvement of consumers in healthcare decision-making and the rapid adoption of virtual healthcare services with digital innovations. The report further says that within these scenario, governments, health care providers, payers, and other stakeholders around the globe are being challenged to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate.

Asia-Pacific Institute of Management, New Delhi offers International MBA in Healthcare Management from Peoples’ Friendship University, Moscow, Russia. The Peoples' Friendship University of Russia, also known as RUDN University, is a public research university located in Moscow, Russia. It was established in 1960 and is a QS Ranked multidisciplinary university. The batch starts from first week of September every year after completion of admission process. Students are required to study first three semesters at Asia-Pacific Institute of Management, New Delhi and Fourth Semester at RUDN University Moscow, Russia.

PGDM in Healthcare Management is another programme of Asia-Pacific Institute of Management started from 2021-22 Academic Session. This two years full time AICTE Approved programme provides ample of opportunities for the management graduates to explore multitude of careers in healthcare Industry.

After completion of these programs following opportunities would be available for the professionally trained graduates.

• Hospital Administration

• Medical Services Operations

• Healthcare Records Management

• Healthcare Analytics

• Pharmacy Product Management

• Healthcare Insurance

• Medical Transcription

Opportunities for admissions are available for graduates in any academic discipline. Interested candidates can apply online on the web portal of Asia-Pacific Institute of Management, New Delhi for admission.

Written by Dr Anant Kumar Srivastava,

Professor, Asia-Pacific Institute of Management, New Delhi

