PGIMER 2nd Phase Interview Schedule 2021 for Faculty Post Released @pgimer.edu.in, Check Details Here

PGIMER 2nd Phase Interview Schedule 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the 2nd Phase Interview Schedule for the Faculty Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Faculty Posts can check the Interview Schedule details available on the official website of PGIMER -pgimer.edu.in.

As per the short notification released by Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, the 2nd phase interview for various faculty posts will be conducted from 21to 25 January 2021.

Candidates who have to appear for the 2nd phase of Faculty Posts interview should note that they have the option to attend/ appear either physically or through virtual mode. Candidates are required to mandatorily submit their option (duly signed) by email id facultypgi@gmail.com by using their registered e-mail id as mentioned in the application form latest by 05 January 2021.

Candidates will have to bring original certificates in support of their date of birth (Matric/+2), Caste (SC/ST/OBC), qualification, experience & registration with Medical Council (MD/MS/DM/M.ch/BDS/MDS as the case may be), NOC etc. at the time of interview.

You can check the details 2nd phase interview details with the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for PGIMER 2nd Phase Interview Schedule 2021 for Faculty Post





How to Download: PGIMER 2nd Phase Interview Schedule 2021for Faculty Post