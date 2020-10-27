PGIMER CBT Exam Date 2020 Released for Security Guard Grade-II Posts @pgimer.edu.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

PGIMER CBT Exam Date 2020: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the computer based test (CBT) date for the posts of Security Guard Grade-II on its official website. All such candidates declared eligible for the Security Guard Grade-II Posts exam can check short notification available on the official website of PGIMER i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

As per the short notification released by Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the Computer Based to be held on 17th December 2020. The exam will be conducted in eighteen (18) cities including Chandigarh, Mohali, Delhi, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ambala, Jagadhari, Hamirpur, Shimla, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Patiala, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Lucknow exam centers.

Candidates eligible for the CBT for the Security Guard Posts should note that they have option regarding preferences of the examination cities from the given exam centers list given above. The online window is available on Institute’s website from 24.10.2020 to 03.11.2020 and candidates can submit five preferences of the examination city for the same.

All such candidates who have been declared eligible for the exam are directed to visit www.pgimer.edu.in and to login at the given link by entering User ID / Application Number and Password and update the application form by selecting preference city for online computer based test.

Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the official website www.pgimer.edu.in from 02.12.2020 after providing their login credentials. The exact details regarding roll number, venue of examination, time and date of the online computer based test and other details etc will be mentioned on the Admit Cards.

Candidates qualified for the CBT for the Security Guard can check the details notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

