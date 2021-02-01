PGIMER Interview Schedule 2021 for Faculty Post Released @pgimer.edu.in, Check Details Here

PGIMER Interview Schedule 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the 3rd Phase Interview Schedule for the Faculty Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Faculty Posts can check the 3rd phase Interview Schedule available on the official website of PGIMER -pgimer.edu.in.

According to the short notification released by Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, the 3rd phase interview for faculty posts will be conducted from 19 to 21 February 2021. Candidates who have to appear in the interview should note that they have the option to attend/ appear either physically or through virtual mode.

Interview for departments including Biochemistry (Medical / Non-Medical) and OHSC (Community & Public Health Dentistry) will be held on 19 February 2021. Interview for OHSC (Conservative Dentistry & Endodontics) and Cardiology will be held on 20 February 2021. Interview for Urology (Non-Medical) (Basic Scientist for Urological Research) and Plastic Surgery will be conducted on 21 February 2021.

Candidates are required to mandatorily submit their option (duly signed as mentioned in the notification) by email id facultypgi@gmail.com by using their registered e-mail id as mentioned in their application form latest by 05.02.2021.

All such candidates who have to appear for the faculty posts interview can check the details schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for PGIMER 3rd Phase Interview Schedule 2021 for Faculty Post





How to Download: PGIMER 3rd Phase Interview Schedule 2021 for Faculty Post